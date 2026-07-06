Police investigate death of young woman found hanging in Anyinamso bush

A young lady believed to be in her late 20s has been found dead in a bush at Anyinamso No. 1 in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

Information gathered by Nhyira News suggests that the body was found hanging on a rope tied to a tree, which is believed to have been there for three days before it was discovered.

The situation has sparked conversations in the community on possible causes of death.

Traditional leaders, officials from the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), and the Mpasatia Police Command have since visited the scene to remove the decomposing body for burial.

According to the police, investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of death, identify the deceased and locate her family.

The traditional authorities are therefore urging the families with a missing relative to report to the palace to be shown the burial site for possible identification.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that can assist in the investigation to contact the Mpasatia Police Command.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.