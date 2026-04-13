Police take steps to prevent future highway attacks after fatal robbery attack

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public of intensified efforts to strengthen highway security following a fatal robbery attack in the Ashanti Region that claimed the life of Berekum Chelsea footballer Dominic Frimpong.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Midday News on Monday, the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Godwin Ahianyo, described the incident as “very unfortunate” and said measures are being considered to prevent a recurrence.

"Asking about security, I am sure we will engage the various stakeholders going forward to ensure that such things do not happen again," he assured.

Responding to questions about security arrangements for footballers travelling after matches, particularly in the absence of dedicated escorts, he said the matter would be discussed further for possible action.

According to a police statement, the Berekum Chelsea team bus was attacked by six armed men at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, along the Ahyiresu–KDS road in the Nyanahin District while returning from Samreboi.

Police said the attackers had mounted a blockade and were robbing passengers when the team bus drove into the scene. As the driver attempted to escape, he lost control, and the vehicle veered into a bush.

About 30 players and officials were on board at the time. One player, Dominic Frimpong, was shot during the attack and later died at the Bibiani Government Hospital. A passenger was also robbed of GH¢4,500.

Police recovered two spent cartridges from the scene and have since launched investigations.

DSP Ahianyo noted that no arrests have been made so far, but senior officers, including the Regional Commander and the Operations Commander, are on the ground engaging community members and leading investigations.

“We have our crime scene experts also on the ground, ensuring that we gather intelligence to support our investigations,” he stated, adding that efforts are underway to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the football community, raising fresh concerns about safety on highways, particularly for teams travelling long distances after matches.

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