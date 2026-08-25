Political vigilantism now an organised threat to Ghana’s elections – National Security Coordinator

National Security Coordinator COP Osman Abdul Razak has warned that political vigilantism has evolved from informal party youth mobilisation into organised groups capable of threatening Ghana’s electoral processes and national security.

He said what initially began as youth mobilisation for political visibility had, over successive election cycles, developed into structured groups with uniforms, command systems and, in some cases, weapons.

Speaking at the Election Watch Ghana dialogue on vigilantism on Tuesday, August 25, COP Abdul Razak said the development posed serious threats to Ghana’s democracy, constitutional order and peaceful transfer of power.

He traced the roots of political vigilantism in modern Ghana to the 1950s, when informal party task forces gradually evolved into organised groups that became involved in election-related violence.

“What began as a wonderful act of youth mobilisation for party visibility gradually degenerated into election-related violence that directly challenged state security by intimidating opponents and disrupting election processes,” he said.

COP Abdul Razak stressed that election-related violence should not be treated merely as a law-and-order issue, warning that it could undermine public confidence in elections, weaken trust in state institutions and threaten Ghana’s democratic stability.

He said such violence could also affect investor confidence and undermine the social cohesion necessary for the country’s democratic development.

The National Security Coordinator further pointed to the 1992 Constitution, which vests the authority to organise and deploy state security forces in the state.

He cautioned that groups attempting to perform security functions outside the constitutional framework could therefore undermine lawful state authority.

He cited activities such as guarding ballot boxes, conducting armed patrols, seizing property, detaining persons and intimidating communities as examples of conduct that could threaten the authority of the state.

Vigilantism Act

COP Abdul Razak said the passage of the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999), was a timely response to growing public concern, civil society advocacy and incidents of violence associated with political vigilantism.

He explained that the law was not simply intended to dissolve party youth groups but to prohibit the creation, organisation, recruitment, training, arming, funding and support of vigilante groups engaged in political activities.

“The law was not simply intended to dissolve party youth groups but to prohibit the creation, organisation, recruitment, training, arming, funding and support of vigilante groups engaged in political acts of vigilantism,” he said.

He described the legislation as a bipartisan acknowledgement that political vigilantism poses a threat to all Ghanaians, regardless of their political affiliation.

COP Abdul Razak also commended political parties that have increasingly relied on the Ghana Police Service to provide security during their internal elections and primaries.

He praised the Inspector-General of Police and personnel of the service for using such assignments to demonstrate professionalism and strengthen public confidence in the security sector.

“We in the security sector do not take this confidence reposed in us lightly,” he said.

COP Abdul Razak called for sustained commitment to enforcing Act 999 and strengthening democratic governance anchored in peace, legality and public confidence.

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