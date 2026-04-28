Power boost at Akosombo as fourth unit comes back online in late-night breakthrough

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has announced a key milestone in power generation efforts, revealing that an additional unit at the Akosombo Dam has been successfully restored to operation.

In a brief update shared on Tuesday night, the Minister disclosed that “at 9:09 pm, the fourth unit at Akosombo Dam was successfully brought into operation,” describing it as “an encouraging step that strengthens power generation.”

The development comes at a time when Ghana’s power system has been under strain, with recent outages in parts of Accra and other areas linked to both technical faults and rising demand pressures.

The Akosombo Dam remains the backbone of the country’s electricity generation mix, supplying a significant portion of national power through its hydroelectric turbines.

Any improvement in its operational capacity is therefore seen as critical to stabilising supply and reducing disruptions.

Jinapor credited the engineers and technical teams behind the restoration, noting that the progress “reflects the dedication and expertise of the team behind the effort.”

The addition of the fourth unit is expected to ease pressure on the national grid, particularly as demand continues to climb.

In recent weeks, authorities have pointed to increased consumption and infrastructure constraints, including overloaded transformers, as key contributors to intermittent outages.

While the Minister did not provide details on how much additional megawatts the restored unit will inject into the system, energy analysts say even incremental gains from Akosombo can have a stabilising effect, especially during peak hours.

The latest development is likely to offer some relief to households and businesses that have endured erratic power supply in recent days, as government works to shore up generation and distribution.

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