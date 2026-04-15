Power interruptions temporary, necessary for lasting fix – Energy minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, has appealed to the public to bear with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as it carries out extensive upgrade works aimed at improving power reliability across the country.
He explained that the ongoing interventions, though disruptive in the short term, are necessary to fix long-standing structural challenges in the electricity distribution system.
“We therefore appeal to the public to bear with ECG during this period of intensive upgrades,” he said.
According to him, government is implementing a structured programme designed to reduce outages, improve voltage stability, and enhance fault response times across the network.
He noted that the upgrades are also intended to support the integration of additional generation capacity into the national grid as demand continues to rise.
“These temporary inconveniences are part of a necessary process to deliver a more reliable and efficient power system,” he stated, stressing that reforms are aimed at strengthening long-term energy security.
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