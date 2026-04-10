Publican AI system doesn’t determine values, it flags suspicious transactions – GRA Boss

Commissioner-General,GRA, Anthony Sarpong

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Sarpong, has clarified that the newly introduced Publican AI system does not set the value of imported goods but rather identifies suspicious declarations for further review.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, April 10, Mr Sarpong explained how the system works following concerns about whether it would automatically determine values for imports.

Responding to a question on the issue, he stated, “Let me be clear, Publican does not determine values. It flags suspicious transactions.”

He explained that the system identifies different forms of risk in import declarations, including concerns related to the origin of goods.

“One, in the area of narcotics and all that, it can flag and say these goods are coming from a country of high narcotic or a source of banned substances, so watch it,” he said.

Mr Sarpong said another key area the system examines is the declared value of goods. According to him, Publican relies on real-time global data to assess whether declared prices fall within a reasonable range.

“The way Publican works is that it looks at real-time global data and says, let’s say you went to buy rice, it will look at the data and determine the highest and lowest prices that commodity has been sold for,” he explained.

He added that when an importer’s declared value falls within that range, the system raises no concern.

“If the importer’s declaration is within that range, Publican gives it a green, because it means you are within the possible lowest and highest price,” he said.

However, where the declared value falls outside the known range, the system flags it for further checks.

“If you are below it, then Publican will say we’ve never seen this price before, so I’m flagging it for the officer to deal with,” he noted.

Mr Sarpong said that such flags do not automatically mean wrongdoing, as there may be valid explanations for lower prices.

“Sometimes somebody may have negotiated a better deal than what exists in the global system. If you can provide proof that your price is genuine, the appropriate body will uphold it,” he said.

He also pointed out that certain importers who bring in large volumes may already have approved pricing arrangements, which would be taken into account during the review process.

According to him, the final decision on valuation still rests with customs officers, not the AI system.

“To confirm, Publican does not determine values. It flags and allows officers to go into the matter and determine what value should be used for duty assessment,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.