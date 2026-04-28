rCOMSDEP training for cooperative groups begins in Ellembelle

Audio By Carbonatix
Training for cooperative groups has officially begun in Ellembelle, representing another significant milestone in the nationwide implementation of the rCOMSDEP initiative.
The training sessions, led by industry experts, are focused on equipping participants with essential knowledge and practical skills to strengthen cooperative structures.
Key areas of instruction include improving regulatory compliance, promoting responsible mining practices, and enhancing organisational efficiency within the small-scale mining sector.
The programme forms part of the government’s broader strategy to formalise artisanal and small-scale mining across the country.
By building the capacity of local cooperatives, authorities aim to ensure that mining activities are carried out sustainably and in accordance with established environmental and safety standards.
Officials say the rollout in Ellembelle highlights steady progress in the implementation of rCOMSDEP, as engagement continues to deepen within mining communities nationwide.
The initiative is expected to play a crucial role in transforming the sector while safeguarding livelihoods and protecting the environment.
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