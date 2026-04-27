Resurgence of xenophobic attacks could undermine AfCFTA – Ghanaian entrepreneur warns

Audio By Carbonatix
A Ghanaian entrepreneur and political analyst based in South Africa, Junior Adusei, has cautioned that any resurgence of xenophobic attacks in the country could have far-reaching consequences beyond immediate business disruptions and reputational damage.
He warned that continued incidents of xenophobia risk undermining the broader objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to deepen economic integration and intra-African trade.
Speaking in an interview with Gemma Appiah on JoyNews' Newsroom on Sunday, April 26, Mr Adusei said instability linked to such attacks would not only affect businesses and South Africa’s international image but could also weaken confidence among African trading partners.
"It is not only going to affect Ghanaians because I employed South Africans, I also do a couple of things for South Africans as well, and so it is not going to affect South Africans, but it is going to affect the continent as a whole, and we aim to implement the AfCFTA. It is really going to be impacted by this if we dont seek to find a solution," he said.
"We really hope that authorities continue to do what they are doing to engage these vigilante groups and prevent this from escalating," he added.
He said this following the recent xenophobic attacks in some parts of South Africa. Meanwhile, he has praised Ghanaian authorities for what he described as their proactive approach.
"Currently, we are impressed with the protectiveness of the Foreign Affairs Minister, Okudzeto Ablakwa," he noted.
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