Rice expected to be fit to face Ghana despite back pain

Declan Rice is expected to be available for England's World Cup match against Ghana after suffering from lower back pain during the win over Croatia.

The midfielder was substituted midway through the second half, raising concerns about his fitness.

But it is understood the back issue is unlikely to prevent Rice from playing against Ghana in Boston on Tuesday (21:00).

The complaint is one that the Arsenal midfielder, 27, has been carrying for a while and will require managing during the tournament.

Speaking after the game, manager Thomas Tuchel said, "Declan had some unusual ball losses, and I saw a bit of discomfort.

"And then I asked him, and he pointed directly to his lower back, upper hamstring, and said that he feels the discomfort.

"I didn't want to take any risks. I hope it's nothing more. Declan just reassured me at the end.

"We will take care of it, and it's nothing big to worry about."

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