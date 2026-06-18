Audio By Carbonatix
Declan Rice is expected to be available for England's World Cup match against Ghana after suffering from lower back pain during the win over Croatia.
The midfielder was substituted midway through the second half, raising concerns about his fitness.
But it is understood the back issue is unlikely to prevent Rice from playing against Ghana in Boston on Tuesday (21:00).
The complaint is one that the Arsenal midfielder, 27, has been carrying for a while and will require managing during the tournament.
Speaking after the game, manager Thomas Tuchel said, "Declan had some unusual ball losses, and I saw a bit of discomfort.
"And then I asked him, and he pointed directly to his lower back, upper hamstring, and said that he feels the discomfort.
"I didn't want to take any risks. I hope it's nothing more. Declan just reassured me at the end.
"We will take care of it, and it's nothing big to worry about."
Latest Stories
-
Mine pit tragedy: Bosome Freho Assembly orders owner’s arrest after woman, child die
42 minutes
-
Apple to raise prices as AI boom pushes up chip costs
53 minutes
-
Thirty-five killed as gunmen attack Niger’s biggest airport
59 minutes
-
‘Do not travel’ advice for Dubai dropped
1 hour
-
Kane is England’s greatest striker, says Lineker
1 hour
-
Ivory Coast’s Wahi allowed into Canada after visa issue
1 hour
-
Rice expected to be fit to face Ghana despite back pain
2 hours
-
Van der Vaart apologises over Japan racial slur
2 hours
-
Konate to join Real Madrid on four-year deal
2 hours
-
Messi’s father dealing with ‘health-related situation’
2 hours
-
Tuchel’s complaints lead to Fifa moving photographers
2 hours
-
Agribusiness needs patient capital and timely government support, says SPEG President
3 hours
-
Man arrested after boy injured in zoo crocodile enclosure
4 hours
-
We have all failed as society — PTA General Secretary on rising school indiscipline
4 hours
-
Ga East Assembly reshapes road leading to Municipal Hospital after concerns raised by health workers
4 hours