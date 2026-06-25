Richard Ahiagbah questions ECOWAS Court ruling on Torkornoo case

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has expressed disappointment at the ECOWAS Court of Justice's decision to dismiss all claims brought by former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo against the Republic of Ghana.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, June 25, Mr Ahiagbah argued that the ruling raises concerns about the ability of regional judicial institutions to protect public officials from what he described as political persecution.

According to him, the decision warrants reflection among Ghanaians who value judicial independence and constitutional governance.

“The decision by the ECOWAS Court of Justice to dismiss all claims filed by former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo is deeply disappointing. It calls for reflection by every Ghanaian who believes in the independence of our judiciary,” he stated.

The NPP Communications Director maintained that the circumstances surrounding Justice Torkornoo’s removal remain a matter of public concern despite the court’s ruling. He alleged that the process leading to her removal was characterised by undue haste and disregard for constitutional safeguards.

“We saw an unprecedented and hurried process against Chief Justice Torkornoo, with a committee whose conclusion seemed predetermined before its proceedings concluded, the deliberate public humiliation of one of the highest judicial officers in the land, and a brazen disregard for the constitutional safeguards designed precisely to protect the independence of our institutions,” he wrote.

Mr Ahiagbah further contended that the development could have long-term implications for the independence of the judiciary and other state institutions.

He argued that the episode should serve as a reminder of the need to protect democratic institutions from political interference, stressing that judicial independence remains essential to safeguarding the rights of all citizens.

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