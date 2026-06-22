Saka trains with England squad before Ghana match

Bukayo Saka has trained with the England squad to provide a fitness boost for Thomas Tuchel ahead of their second World Cup match against Ghana.

The Arsenal attacker did not fully train with the rest of the squad on Saturday, instead doing some individual work for part of the session.

However, it is understood that Saka did take part in normal training for England's penultimate session on Sunday before Tuesday's game in Boston.

Saka is currently nursing an Achilles tendinitis issue and started on the bench for the 4-2 win over Croatia.

Tuchel has since said Saka is unlikely to be in contention to start until the third group game versus Panama.

The 24-year-old has been carrying the issue for a while. While there was concern behind the scenes at Arsenal about the niggle, they deemed him fit enough to start regularly during their end-of-season run-in.

It is understood that Saka's ongoing Achilles issue has not deteriorated since the climax of the domestic campaign, when his side won their first Premier League title in 22 years.

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