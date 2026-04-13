Samson Ayenini slams EOCO over ‘lawlessness’ in Council of State member case

Newsfile host, Samson Lardy Ayenini, has backed the Volta Regional House of Chiefs in its call for the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to strictly adhere to the rule of law in its handling of a case involving a Council of State member.

Speaking on the matter, the private legal practitioner described EOCO’s conduct as “a chilling masterclass in institutional lawlessness.”

He argued that it is deeply troubling for a state agency, established and empowered by law to enforce legal standards, to act in a manner that suggests it is above the very laws it is mandated to uphold.

According to him, EOCO handled the matter “as though it were dealing with a criminal enterprise,” raising significant concerns about procedural fairness and abuse of power.

He emphasised that the agency failed to comply with the legal framework governing its operations, particularly its inability to seek confirmation of its account-freezing order within the mandatory 14-day window as stipulated under EOCO’s Act, Act 804.

Ayenini further criticised EOCO’s response following the court’s intervention, describing it as “breathtaking defiance.”

Rather than purging its contempt and respecting the finality of the court’s ruling, he noted, the institution doubled down by issuing a press release, labelling an individual as a “person of interest,” and threatening arrest.

He warned that such actions set a dangerous precedent for governance and the justice system.

“When a state institution begins to interpret court orders as optional, something it can ignore because its internal investigations carry more weight than judicial authority, we exit the realm of the rule of law and enter the realm of whims,” he cautioned.

This position was also echoed by the Volta Regional House of Chiefs in a statement issued on April 7, 2026.

The House bemoaned the conduct of the Economic and Organised Crime Office in its dealings with Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple.

The statement acknowledged a High Court ruling that found EOCO to have acted without lawful mandate and in violation of constitutional principles, stressing that the decision was clear and unequivocal.

It further condemned EOCO’s continued actions despite the ruling, describing them as a defiance of judicial authority and an affront to the rule of law.

The House urged EOCO to respect due process and, where dissatisfied, pursue lawful appellate procedures rather than undermine public confidence in Ghana’s justice system.

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