See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on Tuesday

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned power outages for Tuesday, June 16, 2026, affecting communities in the Accra East, Ashanti and Volta Regions as part of maintenance exercises to improve service delivery.
Accra East Region outage
In the Accra East Region, a planned maintenance exercise will take place from 9:00am to 5:00pm. The affected areas include parts of Nanakrom, Little Roses, the University of Professional Studies Accra, AH Hotel, parts of American House, Trinity Theology and surrounding areas. The notice was originally issued on Friday, June 12, 2026.
Ashanti Region outages
The Ashanti Region will experience multiple planned maintenance exercises on Tuesday. The first will run from 9:00am to 3:00pm, affecting Takvimian, Abuakwa, Denkyembouso, Ohwimase, Hill Top, parts of Asouyeobaah, parts of Tanoso, Topreso, Topre Boaso, Domenase, Ensonyameye and surrounding areas.
A second Ashanti outage will run from 9:00am to 5:00pm, affecting Boamang, Kokofu, Asuminya, Akokofe, Amankwadei, Onwe, Worakese and surrounding areas.
A third Ashanti outage will run from 9:00am to 5:00pm, affecting New Edubiase, Asokwa, Hwiremoase, Sikaman, Fumso, Atobiase, Apagya, Ataasi, Nsuta, Adansi, Praso, Assin Praso, Whidiem, Bodwesango, Feroso, Banka, Aboabo and surrounding areas.
A fourth Ashanti outage will run from 9:00am to 3:00pm, affecting Tafo, New Road Junction and surrounding areas.
A fifth Ashanti outage will run from 9:00am to 3:00pm, affecting Yaw Market, Dote Nima, part of Buokrom Junction, Brofoyedru, Kenyase, Bosore and surrounding areas.
All Ashanti notices were originally issued on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
Volta Region outage
In the Volta Region, a planned maintenance exercise will take place from 9:00am to 5:00pm, affecting Gakli, Kopeyia, Nakyikope, part of Akatsi Towns, Ave Towns, Dzodze and surrounding areas. This notice was originally issued on Sunday, June 14, 2026.
ECG regrets inconvenience
ECG has expressed regret for the inconvenience that will arise from all these exercises. The company has advised affected customers to make alternative arrangements for power-dependent activities during the specified hours.
ECG assured that power supply would be restored to all affected areas upon completion of the scheduled maintenance works. Customers have been encouraged to contact ECG's official communication channels for further updates.
The planned maintenance forms part of ECG's ongoing efforts to improve service delivery and network reliability across the country. Affected residents and businesses have been urged to plan accordingly.
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