Sekyere Kumawu MP supports 500 BECE candidates with SHS items

The Member of Parliament for Sekyere Kumawu, Ernest Yaw Anim, has supported 500 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the district with essential items to help ease the financial burden on their parents and guardians as they prepare to enter senior high school.

The items presented to the beneficiaries included trunks, mattresses, chop boxes, cutlasses, rubber buckets, school bags, bowls and cutlery sets.

The initiative, which is in its fourth year, forms part of the MP’s efforts to promote education and ensure that financial difficulties do not hinder students from making a smooth transition from basic to secondary education.

Speaking to the media after the presentation, Mr Anim said this year’s intervention was particularly significant because it provided beneficiaries with most of the basic items required to begin their senior high school education.

He said the support went beyond the provision of physical items and reflected his commitment to investing in the human capital of the Sekyere Kumawu District.

As part of efforts to encourage academic excellence, the MP also announced GH¢500 support for the best-performing candidates.

He further pledged to visit the beneficiaries at their respective senior high schools to monitor their academic progress and encourage them to remain focused on their studies.

Mr Anim urged the students to make good use of the items, study hard and avoid negative peer influence that could undermine their academic progress.

The beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the MP and pledged to take good care of the items while working hard to excel in their respective senior high schools.

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