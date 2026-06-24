Sex worker remanded for trafficking two victims

Audio By Carbonatix
An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 43-year-old Nigerian woman for sentencing over charges of human trafficking and illegal entry into Ghana.
The accused, Eugenia Ifeoma, is alleged to have recruited, transported and harboured two victims aged 19 and 17 years from Nigeria to Ghana for prostitution.
She pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking and guilty with explanation to illegal entry into Ghana.
Ifeoma explained to the Court that she was unaware it was an offence to bring others into Ghana.
Prosecution from the Ghana Immigration Service told the court that Ifeoma was a 43-year-old commercial sex worker who plied her trade at Asankragua.
The court heard that on March 2, 2026, Ifeoma travelled from Ghana to Nigeria, where she met the brother of the victims, who requested her to bring his two sisters to Ghana.
She initially declined but later agreed and paid for their transportation into Ghana.
Upon arrival, the victims were taken to Asankragua, where Ifeoma allegedly provided them with packs of condoms and demanded a daily sales remittance of GHC 200.
The prosecution further stated that Ifeoma threatened the victims that she would send her fetish priest after them if they attempted to abscond.
The Ghana Immigration Service at Asankragua said it received intelligence that led to Ifeoma’s arrest.
Investigations further revealed that she entered Ghana through unapproved routes.
The trial judge held that the accused person’s explanation did not constitute a defence or denial, convicted her, and remanded her into lawful custody for sentencing on June 29, 2026.
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