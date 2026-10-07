SIF projects among best-performing AfDB projects in Ghana — AfDB Country Manager

The Country Manager of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Ms Halima Yussuf Hashi, has commended the Social Investment Fund (SIF) for the strong performance of its projects, describing SIF-supported interventions as among the best-performing AfDB projects in Ghana.

Speaking during her first courtesy visit to the Financial Management Unit (FMU) at the SIF headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, Ms Hashi said the effective implementation and results achieved by SIF had positioned the institution as a model within the AfDB’s portfolio in Ghana.

She noted that SIF projects were often cited as examples of good project implementation for other AfDB-supported programmes in the country.

The visit also provided an opportunity to review progress on major AfDB-backed interventions, particularly the Post-COVID-19 Skills Development and Productivity Enhancement Project (PSDPEP), which is designed to strengthen economic resilience.

The project has supported the upgrading of TVET training facilities, the construction of high-level health research infrastructure at the University of Ghana and the provision of low-interest credit lines to young people and women.

Discussions also focused on SIF’s newest flagship initiative under the AfDB portfolio, the Ghana Women and Youth Employment and Social Cohesion (GWYESCO) programme.

Backed by a $71 million AfDB grant, the programme seeks to create jobs, expand vocational training, provide trade equipment and improve access to funding for more than 10,000 young entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses, particularly in northern Ghana.

The Executive Director and Project Coordinator of SIF, Abass Adams Nurudeen, reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to maintaining high standards of accountability, efficiency and results-driven project delivery.

He said SIF would continue working closely with the AfDB and other stakeholders to maximise the impact of its interventions on beneficiaries and contribute to inclusive and sustainable development in Ghana.

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