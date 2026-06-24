Sights and scenes from Ghana’s World Cup draw against England in the USA

Ghana's Black Stars delivered a disciplined defensive performance to hold England to a 0-0 draw in their second Group L match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 23.

The result moved both teams onto four points, with England remaining top of the group and Ghana in second place. The point leaves the Black Stars in a strong position to qualify for the Round of 32 ahead of their final group match against Croatia on June 27.

The match attracted a large crowd at Gillette Stadium, with supporters from both nations creating a vibrant atmosphere in the stands. Ghanaian fans, many draped in the national colours, turned out in their numbers to cheer on Carlos Queiroz's side.

At the final whistle, the Black Stars celebrated a valuable point that could prove decisive in their bid to reach the knockout stage of the tournament.

These photos from the Ghana Football Association capture some of the key moments and atmosphere during Ghana's clash with England in the United States.

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