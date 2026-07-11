South Africa World Cup midfielder Adams dies aged 25

South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams has died at the age of 25, just weeks after featuring for his country at the World Cup.

Adams featured in all three of South Africa's group games at the tournament, where they reached the knockout stages before losing to co-hosts Canada in the round of 32.

"It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams," South Africa's minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie said in a statement.

"South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international."

Police in South Africa said they had opened an investigation after the body of a 25-year-old man was found at a house in Schotschekloof, a suburb in central Cape Town, on Saturday morning.

McKenzie added: "The cause of Jayden's passing has not yet been confirmed, and I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation, while his family and Mamelodi Sundowns are given the space and privacy they need at this incredibly difficult time.

"Any official information will be communicated by the appropriate parties in due course."

The South African Football Players Union said it was "devastated by the untimely passing" of Adams, who made his debut for his country in 2022.

"Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage and distinction.

"His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, team-mates, clubs, the football fraternity and the country at large.

"South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer."

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