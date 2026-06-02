Tamale High Court sentences four kidnappers to eight years each after GH¢90,000 ransom case

Four men have been convicted and sentenced to prison terms in connection with kidnapping and ransom-related offences in the Northern Region, as police intensify efforts to arrest additional suspects linked to separate abduction cases.

The Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Wisdom Lavoe, disclosed the convictions at a press briefing in Tamale on Tuesday, noting that the suspects were prosecuted by the Tamale High Court Two.

He said the convicted persons — Haruna Seidu, Osman Sambo, Amadu Aminu and Hoyeefe Amadu — abducted a man at Wapuli and demanded ransom from his family.

“The accused persons were arrested by the Northern Regional Police Intelligence Unit while sharing the ransom money at Bokpaba on the Yendi–Bimbilla road,” DCOP Lavoe told journalists.



According to him, the court found the four guilty of conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping, causing harm and threat of death. Each was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment with hard labour, to run concurrently.

The court also ordered the auctioning of four motorbikes and four mobile phones retrieved during investigations, with proceeds to be paid into the Consolidated Fund. A sum of GH¢70,010, part of the recovered ransom, is to be returned to the complainant’s brother, Buubu Osman.

DCOP Lavoe said investigations are ongoing into other kidnapping incidents, including a case in which a teenage victim was shot.

He explained that in the Kabulya case, armed men attacked the home of Laolo Issah, assaulted two family members and abducted a boy, initially demanding GH¢100,000, later reduced to GH¢20,000.

Police, acting on intelligence, intercepted Amadu Abubakari at the Binda barrier, where GH¢20,000 in ransom money and an unregistered motorbike were retrieved. He reportedly admitted involvement and named accomplices who are currently on the run.

That victim, Ali Issah, was later found at Kpandai Government Hospital with a gunshot wound to the jaw and transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

In a separate case, police confirmed the kidnapping of 26-year-old Yahaya Issahaq on May 25 while grazing cattle in the Mion District. The abductors reportedly demanded GH¢200,000, later reduced to GH¢150,000.

DCOP Lavoe said coordinated intelligence and digital tracking efforts led to police locating the victim’s body on May 28 near River Dakar at Kpajie, close to Nakpa. He said the deceased had gunshot wounds to the chest and a chain around his neck.

He expressed condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that efforts were underway to arrest all persons connected to the crimes.

“The Northern Regional Police Command remains resolute in its commitment to combating kidnapping and other violent crimes within the region,” he said.

Police have urged the public to support investigations by providing information through emergency numbers 191, 18555, or at the nearest police station.

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