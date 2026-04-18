President Mahama kicks off Northern region tour to deepen citizen engagement

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama is set to begin a two-day #ResettingGhana tour of the Northern region today, Saturday, April 18, 2026.
The visit marks the second leg of the nationwide tour, following an earlier engagement in the Bono Region.
The initiative aims to create a direct platform for citizens to interact with the President and provide feedback on government policies, their impact on livelihoods, and ongoing development projects.
During the tour, residents—led by traditional authorities—will have the opportunity to raise concerns and highlight priority areas requiring government attention.
According to the Presidency, President Mahama will be accompanied by a delegation of ministers of state and heads of key institutions. As part of his itinerary, he is expected to cut the sod for the construction of 24-hour markets and inspect the progress of various development projects across the region.
On Sunday, the President will host a town hall meeting at the University of Development Studies in Tamale. The session is expected to serve as an accountability platform, where government appointees will outline and explain major interventions undertaken over the past year.
The #ResettingGhana tour forms part of the government’s broader effort to enhance transparency, strengthen citizen engagement, and assess the effectiveness of its policies at the grassroots level.
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