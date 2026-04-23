Teshie Nungua to face planned power interruptions as ECG upgrades transformers from April 27 to 30

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents in parts of Teshie and surrounding communities in the Ledzokuku Municipality are expected to experience planned electricity interruptions from Tuesday, April 28 to Saturday, May 2, as engineers undertake a major upgrade of transformers at the Teshie Nungua Primary Substation.
The exercise forms part of efforts to improve power reliability and increase supply capacity in the area.
According to the work schedule, the project involves upgrading Transformer 1 from a 20/26MVA unit to a 30/39MVA capacity unit.
The upgrade will be carried out in phases over two days, with affected communities grouped into operational blocks to allow engineers to manage load distribution and minimise prolonged outages in any single area.
The affected areas include parts of Grada Estates, Century Road, Teshie Zongo, First Junction, Teshie Nungua Estate, Teshie Maami Beach, Teshie Cemetery area, Railways, Okpoi Gonno, and Agblezaa, among others.
Essential institutions such as schools, churches, hospitals, police stations, and commercial facilities within these zones are also expected to be impacted during the scheduled maintenance periods.
Power supply is expected to be restored progressively as each phase of the upgrade is completed, with the final phase concluding by Saturday, May 2.
Authorities have advised residents and businesses in the affected communities to plan ahead for the temporary disruption, especially during peak hours of the maintenance window.
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