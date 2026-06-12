This Saturday on Newsfile: Wontumi’s plea deal, Sedina Tamakloe’s woes, Afari Hospital standoff and Mahama’s rating drop

Audio By Carbonatix
Newsfile will on Saturday, June 13, 2026, devote its four-hour current affairs programme to some of the most contentious national issues currently dominating public discourse, including the plea bargain involving Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), developments surrounding former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe, the impasse at Afari Military Hospital, and recent assessments of President John Mahama’s administration.
The programme, hosted by Samson Lardy Anyenini, will feature a panel comprising James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr., Bernard Bediako Baidoo, Arthur Kobina Kennedy, Justice Yankson, and Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.
The discussion is expected to examine the legal, political and governance implications of the issues, with particular attention to the controversy over the reported plea deal involving Chairman Wontumi, the status of Sedinam Tamakloe’s legal troubles, and concerns raised over healthcare administration at Afari.
The programme will air from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on JoyNews, Joy 99.7 FM and affiliated platforms.
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