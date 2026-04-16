Traditional leaders rally farmers to combat ‘galamsey’ threat in Asante Akyem

Audio By Carbonatix
The Asante Akyem Akuatuasehene, Nana Kofi Asare Bediako, has called on farmers and traditional authorities within his jurisdiction to unite in the fight against illegal mining, warning that the growing menace poses a serious threat to food security and agricultural sustainability.
The call was made during a stakeholder meeting organised by Greenfield Agricultural, a non-governmental organisation, with cocoa farmers in Asante Akyem Akuatuase in the Asante Akyem North Municipality.
Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Nana Asare Bediako expressed concern that illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey, are destroying farmlands and undermining cocoa production in the area.
He cautioned that if urgent steps are not taken, farmers will face increasing difficulties in maintaining productivity, particularly in cocoa cultivation, which remains a key economic activity in the region.
The meeting provided a platform for farmers to share their challenges and explore practical solutions to improve agricultural output.
Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Greenfield Agricultural, Samuel Amissah, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the organisation’s commitment to supporting cocoa farmers across Ghana. He noted that their initiatives focus on increasing crop yields, boosting farmers’ incomes, and enhancing overall livelihoods through sustainable farming practices.
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