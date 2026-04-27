U17 AFCON: There’s no pressure on me to do well – Prosper Ogum

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Starlets head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum believes he is not under any pressure to ensure Ghana does well at the upcoming U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Ogum will lead Ghana on their return to the competition for the first time since their last appearance in it in 2017.
The team left Ghana for Côte d'Ivoire over the weekend to wrap up preparations for the continental competition, which starts next month.
Ahead of their involvement in the tournament, Ogum says he and his technical team have everything under control with no pressure on them.
"I don’t think so," Ogum said when asked whether there is pressure to get the Black Starlets to do well. "I don’t feel the pressure. It’s about trying to structure your programmes well. Together with the technical team, we have structured our programme.
"We have a framework within which we are working. We are taking it step by step…we make sure it’s sequential, and there’s an alignment. And because we are doing that, we are getting the best out of the boys."
The Black Starlets are in Group D, where they will come up against Algeria in their first game on May 14, before playing Senegal and South Africa on May 17 and 20, respectively.
This year's AFCON will also serve as a World Cup qualifier.
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