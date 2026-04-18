U17 Women’s WCQ: Black Maidens ready to ‘finish the job’ against Togo – Joe Darkwah

Nana Joe Darkwah

Ghana’s U-17 women’s team head coach Nana Joe Darkwah says his side are fully focused on completing the job against Togo in their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers second-leg tie in Accra.

The Black Maidens hold a first-leg advantage heading into the return fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium, but Darkwah insists his players are not taking anything for granted.

“We have intensified our training and we are not being complacent after the first win,” he said. “We are ready for the second leg and have no excuse but to win and qualify to face Liberia.”

Ghana created numerous chances in the opening encounter, and the coach admits improving their finishing has been a key area of focus in training.

“We created a lot of chances in the first game, so we’ve worked on improving our finishing ahead of the next match,” he added.

The team has also switched its training base from Prampram to Accra in a bid to sharpen preparations, a move Darkwah believes has had a positive impact on the squad’s concentration.

He further revealed that a visit from Kurt Okraku has lifted morale within the camp.

“The GFA President visited the team and spoke to the players. It has really motivated them,” he said.

Darkwah also reserved praise for his goalkeeper following an impressive debut performance, highlighting her as one of the positives from the first leg.

“The goalkeeper has shown great promise,” he said. “I was impressed with her performance on her debut.”

With preparations complete and confidence high, Ghana will be aiming to secure victory and book their place in the next round of the qualifiers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.