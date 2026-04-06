US Secret Service investigates reports of gunfire near White House

The US Secret Service is investigating gunfire heard near the White House early on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area around Washington DC's Lafayette Park just after midnight local time (04:00 GMT) and conducted a search of the park, just north of the president's residence, and the surrounding area, the agency said.

No suspect was located and no injuries were reported, the Secret Service said. The agency and its partners are looking for a possible vehicle and person of interest.

President Donald Trump was in Washington DC this weekend. The Secret Service said operations at the White House remain normal but "a heightened security posture is in place".

The investigation closed some roads in the area, but they have since reopened, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a post on X.

A representative for the Secret Service confirmed to the BBC on Sunday evening that "the investigation continues".

The president remained in the capital this weekend rather than flying to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he often spends his weekends.

In a post on X, White House communications director Steven Cheung said on Saturday that Trump "has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office" this Easter weekend.

Trump is slated to host a family Easter dinner at the White House on Sunday, according to the BBC's US media partner CBS News.

The White House did not respond to the BBC's request for comment.

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