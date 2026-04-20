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US Labour Secretary steps down, White House says

Source: Reuters  
  20 April 2026 11:22pm
U.S. ​Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-Deremer
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U.S. ​Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-Deremer is stepping ‌down, the White House said on Monday, adding that her deputy will serve as acting secretary.

"Labour ​Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be ​leaving the Administration to take a position ⁠in the private sector," White ​House Director of Communications Steven Cheung said ​on X.

Her departure makes her the third to leave U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet in ​recent weeks.

Kristi Noem was fired as ​Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ‌in ⁠March, and Pam Bondi left as Attorney General less than a month later.

Chavez-Deremer took the helm of the agency in ​March 2025 ​after ⁠serving in the U.S. House of Representatives for two years.

Several ​of her aides, including her ​Chief ⁠of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff, had also resigned in recent months ⁠amid ​an internal probe into ​allegations of misconduct at the department

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