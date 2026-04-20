Audio By Carbonatix
U.S. Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-Deremer is stepping down, the White House said on Monday, adding that her deputy will serve as acting secretary.
"Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector," White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung said on X.
Her departure makes her the third to leave U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet in recent weeks.
Kristi Noem was fired as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in March, and Pam Bondi left as Attorney General less than a month later.
Chavez-Deremer took the helm of the agency in March 2025 after serving in the U.S. House of Representatives for two years.
Several of her aides, including her Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff, had also resigned in recent months amid an internal probe into allegations of misconduct at the department
Latest Stories
-
Karpowership opens Powership to media, showcases role in Ghana’s power stability
3 hours
-
One dead in Gomoa Ankamu crash after failed overtaking attempt
3 hours
-
Man fined GH¢2400 over derogatory remarks against Akim Oda MP
3 hours
-
You can’t touch the taxes – Prof Quartey backs govt’s reluctance to cut fuel levies
4 hours
-
US Labour Secretary steps down, White House says
4 hours
-
The role of the State is both Facilitative and Participative In the generation of wealth – Hon. Julius Debrah
4 hours
-
Trump says US will not lift Hormuz blockade until deal made with Iran
4 hours
-
Tesla settles wrongful death lawsuit over crash that killed Florida teenager
4 hours
-
GETFund clears GH¢199.47m to restore food supply to SHSs, TVET schools
4 hours
-
Anthropic to spend over $100bn over a decade on Amazon’s cloud tech
4 hours
-
Uber loses another US driver sex assault trial, ordered to pay $5,000
5 hours
-
Nigeria police rescue 18 abducted bus passengers, including exam-bound students
5 hours
-
CAGD rejects viral claim of GH¢427m ‘unearned salaries,’ says payroll system cannot pay beyond approved limits
5 hours
-
GETFund, police leadership explore strategic partnership on education and capacity building
5 hours
-
‘Opemsuo Wheat’: Asantehene blesses landmark project to end Ghana’s $450m import addiction
5 hours