Villa and Belgium midfielder Onana ruptures ACL

Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana

Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee while playing for Belgium at the World Cup.

The 24-year-old was substituted 21 minutes into his side's 4-1 win over the United States in the last 16.

Onana had gone down clutching his right knee after trying to get to the ball before Christian Pulisic.

After being treated on the pitch, he limped off and was later seen on crutches and wearing a knee brace.

In a statement, the Belgium team doctor, Brahim Hacene, said the outcome was "devastating news".

"Unfortunately, the medical examinations have confirmed that Amadou has suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament," he said.

"We immediately consulted with Amadou and with Aston Villa to agree on the best approach to his recovery. Over the coming days, we will jointly determine the next steps in his medical treatment and rehabilitation.

"We will continue to provide Amadou with our full support."

Belgium said Onana would stay with the squad for their quarter-final against Spain in Los Angeles on Friday (20:00 BST).

Partial tears or ruptures of the ACL typically leave players unavailable for between six and nine months.

Onana started Belgium's opening game of the World Cup - a 1-1 draw against Egypt - before coming on as a substitute in wins against New Zealand and Senegal.

His injury comes before Villa, who won the Europa League and finished fourth in the Premier League in 2025-26, embark on a season which will include Champions League football.

Onana, who joined Villa in a £50m move from Everton in July 2024, made 38 appearances for the Midlands club last season, scoring two goals.

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