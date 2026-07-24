WAFCON 2026: Black Queens name final 25 players for tournament

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has named his final squad for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.
The final squad has 25 players, with two players having been dropped from the provisional squad, which was named earlier this month.
Huzeima Osman, Abena Anoma Opoku, Alexandra Tay, Benedicte Simon, Linda Owusu Ansah, Sharon Sampson and Ajegipina Zakaria are the players who are taking part in the tournament for the first time.
The squad is headlined by captain Portia Boakye, with experienced players Grace Asantewaa, Cynthia Konlan, Alice Kusi, Evelyn Badu, Jennifer Cudjoe, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah and Princella Adubea all included.
All home-based players who were named in the provisional squad also make the final squad.
Ghana will compete in Group D, where they face Cape Verde on July 29, Cameroon on August 2, and Mali on August 6, with all three matches scheduled to be played at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca.
Here is the full squad:
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