We don’t need prayers or relief items; enforce the law – Samson Lardy Anyenini on recurring floods

The Host of JoyNews’ *Newsfile*, Samson Lardy Anyenini, has said Ghanaians are no longer interested in political promises or the distribution of relief items in the aftermath of recurring floods.

Speaking during his “Samson’s Take” segment on Saturday, he argued that the country must move beyond rhetoric and focus on enforcing laws and implementing proactive measures to prevent future disasters.

According to him, citizens expect decisive leadership and sustainable solutions, rather than temporary interventions that have repeatedly failed to address the persistent flooding challenges in Accra and other affected areas.

“Today, every avoidable death, every ruined livelihood, every disease that breeds in these uncollected heaps is on you. We don’t need your prayers, we don’t need your post-disaster warehouse distributions, we need you to enforce the law,” he said.

“Until you find the political backbone to do your jobs, know this truth: you have blood on your hands, trash at your feet, and history will not wash it off,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.