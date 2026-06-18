When Trust Becomes a Commodity: How political islam networks target gulf capital

A screen grab shows black smoke and fire at Omdurman market in Omdurman, Sudan, May 15, 2023. Omdurman neighbors Sudan's capital, Khartoum. (Handout via Reuters)

In a world where money and investments flow across continents within seconds, competition for influence is no longer confined to governments or political parties.

Increasingly, it extends to companies, investment institutions, and cross-border economic networks.This shift has prompted a growing number of researchers and think tanks to examine the expanding relationship between economics and ideology, and how certain political movements and transnational organizations may use investment, real estate, and finance as instruments for building influence, securing resources, and expanding their international presence.

At the center of this debate stands the Muslim Brotherhood, one of the most organized and widespread Islamist movements globally.

After decades of relying on political activity, social associations, and religious outreach institutions, European and American studies indicate that the group has, in recent years, developed more sophisticated systems based on companies, economic institutions, and transnational business networks.

This evolution comes at a time when questions are mounting across Europe regarding the financial and organizational structures on which the group relies to maintain its international presence following the decline of its political influence in a number of Middle Eastern countries.

The French WarningIn May 2025, an official French report brought the debate back to the forefront when it warned of what it described as a long-term strategy employed by the Muslim Brotherhood to build influence within institutions, associations, and local communities.

According to Reuters, the report, which was submitted to French President Emmanuel Macron, stated that the danger does not necessarily lie in direct violence, but rather in the ability to build gradual and sustained influence within social, educational, and civic environments.

The report sparked extensive debate in France and across Europe regarding how Western democracies should deal with ideological networks that operate through legal institutions and ostensibly legitimate civic and economic fronts.

Economics as a Substitute for PoliticsAnalysts believe that one of the most significant transformations the group has undergone over the past decade has been its gradual shift from direct political activity toward investment, finance, and real estate.

Italian researcher Lorenzo Vidino argues that the Muslim Brotherhood in Europe typically does not operate through a clearly defined central organizational structure, but rather through a broad network of institutions, associations, and individuals linked by shared interests and relationships.

European studies indicate that these networks span multiple countries and operate through educational, social, media, and economic institutions, making them more difficult to track than traditional organizations.

Why the Gulf?Within this landscape, Gulf capital has become an increasingly attractive target for many transnational companies and investment projects.

Experts attribute this to the position Gulf states now occupy in the global economy and to the growing presence of Gulf investors in real estate, energy, financial services, and international markets.

Countries such as the United Arab Emirates have also succeeded in recent years in building a strong global reputation as among the most stable and attractive investment environments.

Observers believe that this reputation has itself become an economic asset, prompting some external entities to seek to capitalize on it by using names and trademarks carrying Emirati or Gulf associations in order to build trust among investors.

The Case of Yas Investment and Real EstateAmong the examples that have attracted the attention of observers in Europe and the Gulf is Yas Investment and Real Estate, a company headquartered in London.

The company’s name bears a direct association with Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, one of the region’s most prominent investment and tourism destinations. Observers argue that choosing a name linked to one of the UAE’s leading economic brands provides the company with an additional marketing advantage among Gulf investors, who associate the name with stability and economic success.

The company is linked to Abdulrahman Al Jabri, a UK-based resident who was included by the UAE on its local terrorism list in 2025.Emirati reports also indicate that Al Jabri is the son of Hassan Munif Al Jabri, who was convicted in the case known as the “Secret Organization” in the UAE.

A Network Beyond BordersThose following this issue emphasize that the matter is not limited to a single company or individual.

Within circles connected to these networks, other names emerge, including Ahmed Al Shaiba, based in the United Kingdom, and Hamad Mohammed Al Shamsi, whose names have been associated with a number of activities and relationships involving figures linked to the Muslim Brotherhood outside the Arab region.

Researchers argue that transnational ideological networks often rely on a combination of family ties, organizational relationships, and economic partnerships, ensuring a high degree of continuity and cohesion.

Organizational Figures Under ScrutinyWhen discussing the institutional structure of the Muslim Brotherhood in Europe, the name Ibrahim El-Zayat repeatedly appears.

According to reports and studies published in Germany and Austria, El-Zayat is regarded as one of the most prominent figures involved in connecting various Islamic institutions across the European continent.

A report issued by Austria’s Documentation Centre for Political Islam also referred to his presence within a number of networks and institutions examined by European studies as part of the broader structure associated with the Muslim Brotherhood in Europe.

Researchers believe that El-Zayat’s significance lies in the fact that he represents a model of how ideological movements evolve from political organizations into transnational institutional and economic networks.

With regard to the African continent, this discussion is not limited to the Muslim Brotherhood alone. The broader lesson concerns how states deal with cross-border financial flows and networks that combine economic activity with political or ideological objectives.

Numerous international experiences indicate that open markets and interconnected global economies create substantial opportunities for growth and investment, but they also open the door to complex networks that use legal structures, companies, and economic institutions to pursue objectives that extend beyond conventional commercial activity.

For this reason, calls are increasing both within Europe and beyond for stronger cooperation among financial supervisory authorities, economic intelligence units, and anti-money laundering bodies, alongside the development of more effective tools for understanding the complex relationships between money, influence, and ideology.

In a world where companies, investment funds, and real estate have become instruments of influence no less significant than political parties and organizations, future battles for influence appear destined to be fought not only in parliaments or political arenas, but also in financial markets, boardrooms, and investment circles spanning continents.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.