Controversial Zimbabwe ministers sworn in

Controversial Zimbabwe ministers sworn in
Source: BBC
Date: 04-12-2017 Time: 02:12:50:pm
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn in his first cabinet since coming into power following a military take over two weeks ago.

He however had to reshuffle the cabinet over the weekend after it became apparent that he had violated a constitutional threshold.

His initial appointments included eight non-parliamentarians, while the law provides only for five.

Chris Mutsvangwa, the war veterans leader, who organised protests calling for former President Robert Mugabe’s resignation, was dropped as information minister and is now a special adviser to the president.

New Lands Minister, Perrance Shiri took his oath of office alongside Finance Minister, Patrick Chinamasa 

There was uproar when instead of creating a cabinet that included opposition figures, Mr Mnangagwa appeared to reward the military for its role in bringing him to power.

Perrance Shiri, a military figure and the new lands minister, says there is still nothing wrong with soldiers being co-opted into government.

“When I was in the military I was under the ministry of defence which is part of government. And who says military people should not be politicians, I am a Zimbabwean and I have got a right to participate in the country’s politics,” he told journalists.

Another solider Maj Gen Sibusiso Moyo, who announced the military take over, is the new minister of foreign affairs and international trade.

He promised to focus on “economic diplomacy” and a “win-win” trade.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Ato Forson writes: Protecting the public purse indeed
Ace Ankomah challenges Akufo-Addo, Ministers to declare assets publicly
Atsu outshines Andre Ayew as Newcastle halt West Ham’s run
Jordan Ayew rescues draw for Swansea against Crystal Palace

  Close
Latest Stories

Alabi is best man to lead NDC flagbearership – Quarshigah
UG Debate Society leaves for World University championship
Ace Ankomah challenges Akufo-Addo, Ministers to declare assets publicly
Atsu outshines Andre Ayew as Newcastle halt West Ham’s run
Jordan Ayew rescues draw for Swansea against Crystal Palace
Ato Forson writes: Protecting the public purse indeed
Would you pay $30,000 for a bottle of the world’s most expensive wine?
Tech Tent: What a year for Bitcoin
LIFESTYLE
5 types of friends and how to deal with them
ODD NEWS
Would you pay $30,000 for a bottle of the world’s most expensive wine?
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
Tech Tent: What a year for Bitcoin
OBITUARY
Mrs Comfort Boadu-Amoama
ELECTIONS
Angry Ellembele NPP executives storm party head office; demand voter’s register