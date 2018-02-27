Rupert Murdoch's Sky bid challenged by Comcast

US cable TV giant Comcast has made a £22.1bn takeover bid for Sky, challenging an existing offer from 21st Century Fox.

Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox had already agreed an £18.5bn deal to buy the 61% of Sky it does not already own.

Comcast said its bid of £12.50 per share was a 16% higher than the 21st Century Fox offer.

Comcast is the biggest US cable TV firm. It also owns the broadcast TV network NBC and Universal Pictures.

The company's chief executive Brian Roberts, said: "We would like to own the whole of Sky and we will be looking to acquire over 50% of the Sky shares," he said.

Mr Roberts added that the UK "is and will remain a great place to do business" and that Comcast wanted to "use Sky as a platform for our growth in Europe".

Comcast said Sky News was "an invaluable part of the UK news landscape", and said it intends to "maintain Sky News' existing brand and culture".