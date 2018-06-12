President Trump meets Kim Jong Un

Source: CNN
Date: 12-06-2018 Time: 01:06:23:am

Moments after he arrived at the summit site for his historic meeting, President Trump sent a tweet announcing that chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow has suffered a heart attack.

"Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center," Trump tweeted.

Kudlow was not traveling with the President in Singapore, but he had just returned to the US from the G7 summit in Canada, where trade tensions dominated the atmosphere.

Kim Jong Un arrives at summit site

North Korea's Kim Jong Un's motorcade has arrived at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island, ahead of his historic summit with President Trump.

The two leaders are due to shake hands in half an hour, the first time a sitting US President has met his North Korean counterpart.

They are expected to meet one-on-one, only accompanied by translators, for almost an hour starting from 9 a.m. local time (9 p.m. ET.)

Will Trump smile? Aides have warned him against being too friendly to Kim Jong Un

Trump gestures toward journalists shouting questions as he departs the White House May 29

This is one of the questions that has gone into the planning of the summit today. A long discussion has transpired in recent days, with some aides warning POTUS that too friendly of a greeting could be used as propaganda against the US.

So it’s unclear whether he will smile as he often does when greeting world leaders. But a senior US official said the welcome will be “warm, polite, respectful” — but not filled with a big smile.
Of course it’s up to the president to make a game time decision for how he greets Kim for their photo op.

Kim Jong Un is heading to the summit

 

 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's motorcade has left the St. Regis hotel, and he's on his way to the summit on Sentosa Island.

He is due to meet President Trump in less than an hour, at 9 a.m. local time (9 p.m. ET). After their initial greeting, they'll have a morning of one-on-one talks.

Trump's motorcade has already arrived at the summit site, after departing around 8 a.m. local time.

 

