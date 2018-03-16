Russian aeroplane loses gold-silver bars on take-off

Source: BBC
Date: 16-03-2018 Time: 06:03:42:am

There has been shock at an airport in far east Russia after bars of precious metal rained down onto the runway.

A plane laden with tonnes of gold-silver alloy was taking off from Yakutsk airport in Siberia when a loading hatch broke off.

Some 200 bars, each weighing about 20kg (44 pounds), were then scattered across the runway.

All of the bars have now been recovered, a spokesman for the Canadian mine owner told news agency Interfax.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

   

