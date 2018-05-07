Zambia students warned not to dress 'half-naked'

Zambia students warned not to dress 'half-naked'
Source: BBC
Date: 07-05-2018 Time: 12:05:20:pm

One of Zambia’s top universities has urged female students to stop visiting the library "half-naked" because it distracts male colleagues.

The University of Zambia - located in the capital, Lusaka - has stuck notices around its library urging female students to dress modestly.

zam uni

“It has come to our attention that some female students dress half-naked as they use the library, a situation which is disturbing the male students,” reads the notice.

“We therefore advise the female students to dress modestly as you use university facilities. Modesty is the way to go!”

Some female students disagreed.

“If your mission of going to the library is to study, why should you start looking at other things like a female’s legs?” third-year student Dikina Muzeya told the BBC.

“Just concentrate on your books, that’s all.”

But Killion Phiri, a male student, agreed with the decision of the authorities.

“You know how attractive women bodies are. How can you concentrate on studying when someone walks in a mini skirt or a tight dress. You’ll start thinking about other things and you won’t concentrate.”

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Adom FM reporter looked like onion seller; Hajia Fati defends slap
Airline right in stopping passenger from boarding plane with crutches – Expert
Zambia students warned not to dress 'half-naked'
GJA likely to go to court over assault on Adom reporter

 
Latest Stories

KNUST, UPSA, UGBS qualify to MTN/HR Focus Business Challenge final
NABCO not duplication of YEA modules - Oppong Nkrumah
GJA likely to go to court over assault on Adom reporter
Let’s ensure our products are beneficial to the nation - Incoming UG Chancellor
Russia: Putin sworn in for fourth term as President
Zambia students warned not to dress 'half-naked'
Adom FM reporter looked like onion seller; Hajia Fati defends slap
Adebayor moves joint top of GPL goalking race

MOST POPULAR
NPP bigwigs go on their knees to beg 'furious' Asantehene
Suspect in ¢900K Tarkwa armed robbery and police killing shot dead
Photos: And Ntumy wept: 'I have asked God for 10 more years'
Foreign Minister works ‘miracle’ at Passport Office; issues passport in 10 mins
Chelsea star Eden Hazard gifts Ghana's First Lady signed jersey
LIFESTYLE
Cape Coast: St. Martin De Porres Hospital gets ambulance, power inverters from Rotary Club
ODD NEWS
Brazil: Bride cheats death as helicopter carrying her to wedding crash lands
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Poll suggests Facebook's US loyalty intact
OBITUARY
Alhaji Col. David Amadu Iddisah
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations