Zambia students warned not to dress 'half-naked'

One of Zambia’s top universities has urged female students to stop visiting the library "half-naked" because it distracts male colleagues.

The University of Zambia - located in the capital, Lusaka - has stuck notices around its library urging female students to dress modestly.

“It has come to our attention that some female students dress half-naked as they use the library, a situation which is disturbing the male students,” reads the notice.

“We therefore advise the female students to dress modestly as you use university facilities. Modesty is the way to go!”

Some female students disagreed.

“If your mission of going to the library is to study, why should you start looking at other things like a female’s legs?” third-year student Dikina Muzeya told the BBC.

“Just concentrate on your books, that’s all.”

But Killion Phiri, a male student, agreed with the decision of the authorities.

“You know how attractive women bodies are. How can you concentrate on studying when someone walks in a mini skirt or a tight dress. You’ll start thinking about other things and you won’t concentrate.”