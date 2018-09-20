Equatorial Guinea demands Brazil returns seized $16m

Teodorin Nguema Obiang

Equatorial Guinea has demanded that Brazil hand back more than $16m (£12m) worth of cash and luxury watches confiscated from a delegation accompanying the president's son, Teodorin Nguema Obiang.

Equatorial Guinea's foreign minister described the seizure as a "paltry and unfriendly" act.

Mr Obiang, who is vice-president of Equatorial Guinea, arrived in Brazil on Friday on board a private jet.

Brazil prohibits people from entering the country with more than $2,400 in cash.

Both Mr Obiang and his father deny misusing their country's oil revenue.