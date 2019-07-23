Boris Johnson is next UK Prime Minister

Boris Johnson is next UK Prime Minister
Source: BBC
Date: 23-07-2019 Time: 11:07:55:am
Share
Boris Johnson will attend an audience at Buckingham Palace shortly afterwards before being sworn in.

Boris Johnson has been elected new Conservative leader in a ballot of party members and will become the next UK prime minister.

He beat Jeremy Hunt in a poll of Tory members, winning 92,153 votes to Mr Hunt's 46,656.

The former London Mayor takes over from Theresa May on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson began his acceptance speech by praising his successor, saying it had been "a privilege to serve in her cabinet".

Almost 160,000 votes were cast - which represented an 87.4% turnout rate.

Some 160,000 members of the Tory party had been voting by post for the past two and a half weeks. Johnson saw off his challenger Jeremy Hunt and was revealed as the new PM shortly before midday local time in London. 

A former mayor of London and former British foreign secretary, Johnson was the clear favourite from the moment Theresa May announced she would be stepping down, following her failure to secure a Brexit deal with the EU. 



Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Photos: Section of Okponglo road caves in
Kissi Agyebeng replaces Date-Bah at Electronic Communications Tribunal
Video: I’m not ugly, my mirror doesn’t tell me so - Miss Ghana 2019
KNUST student from less endowed SHS becomes valedictorian


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

New IGP appointment good for Akufo-Addo but not Ghana – MP
20 SHSs in Ashanti, Bono complete STEM camo in Kumasi
₵10k bounty for information on whereabouts of missing gov’t vehicle
Private companies urged to invest more in water for underprivileged  
People want Miss Ghana queens to look like slay queens - Inna Patty
KNUST student from less endowed SHS becomes valedictorian
Investment in data collection important to surviving water disasters – Weather expert 
Photos: Section of Okponglo road caves in

MOST POPULAR
x
An entire family is wiped out a day in road crashes - Report
'I know my level!' - Beyoncé  features Shatta Wale on new album
Left to rot: $2m Hyundai Gallopers sold for $276k
Video: Strika's handler hands over ¢40,000 to actor

LIFESTYLE
Resistant malaria spreading in South East Asia
ODD NEWS
White Missionary reportedly undergoes female circumcision to be part of Kenya culture
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Zeepay targets 150m mobile money subscribers in 20 African countries
OBITUARY
Mr. John K Tachie Snr.
ELECTIONS
Freddie Blay buses for NPP hit with suit
alanya escort
'; } ?>