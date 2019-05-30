Man sues over 'emotional support dog attack'

Man sues over 'emotional support dog attack'
Source: BBC
Date: 30-05-2019 Time: 03:05:57:pm
Share

A man in the US has filed a lawsuit alleging an emotional support dog mauled his face on a flight.

Marlin Jackson was flying from Atlanta to San Diego in June 2017 when he says he was attacked by the chocolate Labrador-pointer mix.

The lawsuit against Delta Airlines and the owner says the dog pinned him to a window seat, leading to 28 stitches.

It adds that Mr Jackson bled "so profusely that the entire row of seats had to be removed" from the plane.

"While Mr Jackson was securing his seatbelt, the animal began to growl," the lawsuit, filed in Fulton County in Georgia and reported by local media, says.

"The attack was briefly interrupted when the animal was pulled away from Mr Jackson. However, the animal broke free and again mauled Mr Jackson's face."

Mr Jackson was left needing 28 stitches to his face and body, the suit adds.

The owner is reportedly a US Marine.


The suit, which accuses Delta of negligence, claims that the airline "took no action to verify or document the behavioural training" of the dog.

Delta told BBC News that it would not comment on a specific ongoing legal complaint, but said that it had made changes to its policy around emotional support animals after the incident.

"In 2018, Delta tightened its policies on emotional support animals by requiring a 'confirmation of animal training' form as well as other official documentation," a spokesperson said.

"The airline also banned pit bulls and animals under four months of age as service or support animals."

This suit comes just a few months after a woman filed a lawsuit against another US airline, Alaska Airlines, after an emotional support pit bull allegedly bit her five-year-old daughter's face in Portland, Oregon.

And last year several unconventional emotional support animals were barred from boarding flights - including a peacock and a squirrel.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
There will be no job losses - BoG assures after licenses revocation
Norwegian Prime Minister in Ghana for 2-day visit
Dugouts or Dams? NDC wants Amidu to probe
7 union executives of TICO interdicted for 3 months

Latest Stories

Ellembelle DCE commends Tullow for investing in preschool education
Intravenous Infusion to petition govt to stop the importation of fake infusion bottles
7 union executives of TICO interdicted for 3 months
Dugouts or Dams? NDC wants Amidu to probe
There will be no job losses - BoG assures after licenses revocation
Norwegian Prime Minister in Ghana for 2-day visit
Gov't's paltry investment in science not adequate - Alliance for Science
Double Track system to be abolished in 350 Senior High Schools

MOST POPULAR
See alleged killer of Chris Attoh’s wife
Charlotte Osei appointed UN International Elections Commissioner
Family cleans house, finds pet tortoise missing since 1982
Video: Groom abandons wedding?
Photos: Parts of Accra submerged in flood  

LIFESTYLE
50% of men have cause not to make a woman pregnant – Doctor  
ODD NEWS
Woman sticks her head through neighbor’s metal grate, gets stuck for five hours
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg 'survives' leadership vote
OBITUARY
Lt Gen Albert Kwesi Ocran (RTD)
ELECTIONS
Gov’t outlines roadmap on election of MMDCEs