Yidani chief’s murder: Police arrest two suspects following intelligence tip-off

Two suspects have been arrested by the Northern Regional Police Command in connection with the murder of the newly enskinned Chief of Yidani, Naa Ntimla Nwenisim, and his son, Ntimla Bilaga.

The suspects, 25-year-old Majejiba Magne and 34-year-old Haruna Nlegle, were arrested following intelligence gathered by the police.

The Yidani chief and his son were killed on August 14, 2026, when three unidentified armed men reportedly attacked their residence at about 3:00 am and shot them.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate the assailants entered the compound and demanded to be directed to the chief’s room. When the demand was refused, the attackers allegedly fired a shot into the roof of a nearby room before forcing their way into the chief’s room, where they shot both victims. Five empty BB cartridges were recovered from the scene.

A post-mortem conducted on August 17 at the Tamale Teaching Hospital established that both victims suffered multiple injuries consistent with shotgun assaults and died from severe injuries and haemorrhagic shock.

The Inspector-General of Police deployed a special operations team from Police Headquarters after the attack. Security patrols were also intensified in Yidani and neighbouring communities.

According to the police, they received credible intelligence on August 26 that two persons suspected to be involved in the murders were travelling from Dombine in the Gushegu District towards Chereponi.

The Gushegu Police alerted their counterparts in Chereponi, who intercepted and arrested the two suspects. They were later transferred to the Yendi Divisional Command and have since been remanded in police custody to assist with investigations.

The Northern Regional Police Command said investigations were ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the murders and to identify and arrest any other persons who may have participated in the attack.

Police have appealed to residents of Yidani, Dombine, Gushegu, Chereponi and surrounding communities to provide credible information to assist the investigation, assuring the public that such information would be treated confidentially.

The command also urged the bereaved family, youth and residents to remain calm and avoid reprisals or vigilantism, stressing that anyone found culpable would be dealt with according to law.

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