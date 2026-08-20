‘You want us to do what ministries failed to do in 70 years?’ — Goosie Tanoh defends pace of 24-Hour Economy

Presidential Adviser on the 24-Hour Economy, Goosie Tanoh, has defended the pace of implementation of the government’s 24-Hour Economy programme, arguing that the initiative is addressing challenges that have persisted for decades.

Mr Tanoh said the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat was barely a year old and should not be expected to resolve longstanding national problems within such a short period.

He questioned the expectations being placed on the Secretariat, particularly when successive ministries and government institutions had been unable to address some of the challenges over several decades.

“You want us to do what ministries failed to do in 70 years?” he asked, in defence of the pace at which the programme is being implemented.

Mr Tanoh said the Secretariat was working to establish the necessary structures and interventions to give effect to the government’s 24-Hour Economy agenda, stressing that the process required time, coordination and sustained effort.

His comments come amid growing public scrutiny of the government’s flagship programme, with questions being raised about the pace of implementation and the extent to which the initiative is delivering on its promises.

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