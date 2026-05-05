10 arrested over illegal arms possession linked to Adambrobe chieftaincy dispute

The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested ten persons for allegedly possessing arms and ammunition without authority in connection with the ongoing chieftaincy dispute at Adambrobe in the Aburi area of the Eastern Region.

According to a police statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Eastern Regional Command, the suspects were arrested on Sunday, May 3, during an operation by the Aburi District Command.

The suspects include Dawu Joseph, a farmer; Kwame Aboagye, a vulcanizer; Samuel Obeng, a taxi driver in Adambrobe; Owusu Paul, a member of the Adambrobe Asekyere family; and Jerry John Kwame Atilla, a businessman based in Sowutuom.

The others were identified as Evans Dekadzor, Christian Atsu, Samuel Annan, Thomas Davidson and Richard Agyeman, all said to be private security personnel.

Police said a search conducted during the operation led to the retrieval of five pump-action rifles, twenty-three live cartridges, one taser, six mobile phones and a body armour.

“Two vehicles were also impounded; one unregistered Ford pickup and a Toyota Corolla with registration number GE 2560-19 which were used to transport the suspects,” the statement said.

The Command further disclosed that another suspect, identified as Douglas Amoako Danquah, was arrested on Monday, May 4, after he was allegedly sighted in a procession within the township.

However, police maintained that the total number of persons arrested in connection with the case stands at ten.

The Eastern Regional Police Command said the suspects are currently in custody assisting with investigations.

The Command also assured residents of its commitment to maintaining peace in the area, urging all parties involved in the Adambrobe chieftaincy dispute to exercise restraint.

“The Eastern Regional Police Command continues to assure the public of our continued commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Adambrobe,” the statement added.

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