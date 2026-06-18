2 midwives granted GH¢150,000 bail each in Salaga baby-theft case

Two midwives standing trial over the alleged disappearance of a newborn baby at the East Gonja District Hospital in Salaga have been granted bail by the Tamale Circuit Court.

The accused persons, Frank Atanga, 52, and Mariam Mohammed, 32, appeared before Her Honour Afua Srakubea Agyeman-Darbu on charges of conspiracy to steal and abduction in connection with the missing baby case.

The court granted each accused person bail in the sum of GH¢150,000 with two sureties. The judge further directed that the sureties satisfy all the requirements before the accused persons can be released to bail.

The two healthcare workers were arrested and subsequently charged following investigations into the disappearance of a newborn baby at the hospital, an incident that has generated widespread public concern within the municipality and beyond.

According to the prosecution, preliminary investigations suggest the accused persons may have played roles in the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the infant. However, details of the prosecution’s evidence are yet to be fully presented in open court as proceedings continue.

The case has attracted significant attention from residents and stakeholders in the area, many of whom have called for a thorough investigation to establish the facts and ensure those responsible, if any, are held accountable.

The disappearance of the baby sparked public outrage and renewed concerns about safety and accountability within healthcare facilities, prompting demands for swift action from law enforcement and health authorities.

Despite the charges brought against them, Frank Atanga and Mariam Mohammed have not been convicted and are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

The court has adjourned the case to July 9, 2026, when both accused persons are expected to reappear for the continuation of proceedings.

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