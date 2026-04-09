29-year-old woman rescued after hiding in drain to escape attackers

Audio By Carbonatix
A 29-year-old woman was rescued from a drain near the Afrikiko Traffic Light in Accra on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, after reportedly fleeing from individuals who threatened her safety.
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), in a statement, noted that it responded swiftly to a distress call received at 07:39 GMT from Jubilee Information Control. A five-member rescue team, led by ADO1 Alex Amankwah, was immediately dispatched to the scene.
According to the service, by 08:30 GMT, "the team had successfully extricated Rita James, who is believed to be a Nigerian national, from the drain where she had taken refuge overnight."
Following her rescue, James was initially taken to the Nima Police Station for questioning. She was subsequently referred to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital at Asylum Down, Adabraka, for professional evaluation and treatment.
In her account to authorities, James stated that "she had hidden in the drain after allegedly being chased by men with harmful intentions."
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