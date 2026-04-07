40 convicted in Northern Region crime crackdown

The Northern Regional Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its fight against crime, securing 40 convictions through recent operations.

The convictions, which include fines ranging from GH¢2,400 to GH¢120,000 and custodial sentences of between 15 months and 15 years, resulted from the activities of the Regional Special Operations Team, code-named Red Maria.

Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Wisdom Lavoe, disclosed that the team has arrested more than 200 suspects through intelligence-led operations in identified hotspots, including Taxi Rank, Aboabo and Nobisco Forest.

"Operations have led to numerous arrests for drug possession, prostitution, and unlawful assembly," DCOP Lavoe said at a media briefing.

He made the remarks while briefing the media in Tamale on 7 April 2026 on the activities of the Red Maria team since it commenced operations in March.

The Red Maria team was established to fill the gap created following the disbandment of the Black Maria team, with a mandate to combat crimes such as drug trafficking and robbery.

DCOP Lavoe revealed that a total of GH¢72,000 has been realised in fines from convicted persons. Out of the 40 convicted individuals, 32 paid fines, eight were sentenced to prison terms, while 31 suspects remain on remand.

He commended residents for their cooperation and urged them to continue supporting the police in efforts to combat crime in the region.

DCOP Lavoe added that the police have received commendation from several stakeholders, including traditional authorities, for their efforts in improving security in the area.

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