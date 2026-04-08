$434m in oil revenue allocated to Big Push Programme — PIAC

Richard Ellimah, PIAC Chairman

The Chairman of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), Richard Ellimah, has disclosed that US$434.55 million of Ghana’s petroleum revenue has been allocated through the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA) to support the government’s “Big Push” programme.

He made this known during the launch of the 2025 PIAC Annual Report in Accra on Wednesday, April 8.

"The Kumasi-Accra Expressway is the flagship programme under the Big Push Agenda. Now US$434.55 million has already been transferred to an SPV established by the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund for the Big Push," he disclosed.

Mr Ellimah explained that the funds are currently being held by the Bank of Ghana, pending onward release for the Big Push programme, as feasibility studies on the projects are still ongoing.

"And the funds are held at the Bank of Ghana," he said.

According to the report, Ghana’s petroleum sector has generated a cumulative US$11.97 billion since 2011, highlighting the industry’s central role in national revenue mobilisation, despite signs of a gradual decline in production levels.

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