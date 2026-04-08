Ghana earns nearly $12bn from petroleum sector since 2011

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s petroleum sector has generated a cumulative US$11.97 billion since 2011, highlighting the industry’s central role in national revenue mobilisation, even as production trends indicate a gradual decline in output.
According to the 2025 Annual Report by the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) on petroleum revenue sources, Corporate Income Tax (CIT) remains the single largest contributor, accounting for US$346.8 million, representing 45 per cent of total inflows.
Carry and Participatory Interest (CAPI) followed closely, contributing US$339.3 million, or 44 per cent of the total.
Royalties generated US$77.6 million, representing 10.1 per cent, while other sources accounted for less than one per cent, amounting to US$6.5 million.
The figures were presented by PIAC Chairman, Richard Ellimah, during the launch of the 2025 report in Accra on Wednesday, April 8.
The data highlights a revenue structure heavily reliant on corporate taxation and capital gains, reflecting the profitability trends within the upstream petroleum sector and the financial arrangements governing production.
For 2025, petroleum revenues distributed among key state institutions showed significant allocations across priority funds and agencies.
The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) received US$107.89 million, marking a decline of 61.55 per cent compared to previous allocations.
The Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA) recorded the largest share of the distribution, receiving US$433.29 million, reinforcing its role in financing government expenditure and development priorities.
The Ghana Stabilisation Fund (GSF), designed to cushion the economy against volatility in oil prices, received US$160.46 million, while the Ghana Heritage Fund (GHF), intended to preserve wealth for future generations, was allocated US$68.77 million.
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