6 arrested for allegedly impersonating security operatives at Agona Akwakwa

Audio By Carbonatix
The Agona Swedru District Police Command has arrested six men for allegedly impersonating security operatives after they reportedly stormed a manufacturing company at Agona Akwakwa near Mankrong Nkwanta in the Central Region.
The suspects were arrested on May 6, 2026, following a distress call received by the police at about 12:00 p.m.
According to the police, the suspects arrived at the premises of S.I Jun Manufacturing Company Limited in a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GW 8887-V.
Three of the men were allegedly dressed in Ghana Immigration Service camouflage uniforms, one in a military uniform, while the remaining two wore civilian clothing.
The group reportedly claimed to be National Security operatives and were accused of assaulting and harassing some Chinese nationals at the company.
Police officers who responded to the scene found the vehicle parked at the premises and discovered three Chinese nationals identified as Man Guan, Chin Min and Ma Kaixiang handcuffed.
The suspects were immediately arrested and identified as Agyemang Benjamin, 32; Mahama Iddrisu Dawuda Seidu, 48; Ofori Isaac, 35; Adom Bills, 32; Hayford Boafo, 47; and Ato Mchenry, 48.
The suspects are currently in police custody at the Agona Swedru District Police Headquarters assisting with investigations.
Police said the Military Police, Ghana Immigration Service and National Security have been contacted to verify the identities of the suspects and determine whether they have any links to the security agencies. The case remains under investigation.
Latest Stories
-
2026 U20 WWCQ: Black Princesses arrive in Kampala ahead of Uganda second leg
19 minutes
-
Asutifi South launches support for pregnant girls to curb stigma, dropout rates
23 minutes
-
GMA raises concern over naming of doctors in Charles Amissah death report, calls for focus on systemic gaps
23 minutes
-
GMA calls for sustained investment in health system following Charles Amissah’s death report
25 minutes
-
GMA calls for fairness and due process over disciplinary action in Charles Amissah report
35 minutes
-
Tourism Minister calls for increased investment in Ghana’s creative sector
36 minutes
-
Driver arrested after chasing down child cyclist on footpath
40 minutes
-
Police crack Bolga robbery gang, retrieve AK47 and 87 rounds of ammunition
42 minutes
-
Top BJP leader’s aide shot dead in violence after Indian state election
43 minutes
-
Islamic State-linked women arrive home in Australia from Syria
43 minutes
-
Six arrested for impersonating security personnel in Agona Swedru
45 minutes
-
6 arrested for allegedly impersonating security operatives at Agona Akwakwa
47 minutes
-
Dr Joshua Zaato says “No Bed Syndrome” is becoming an excuse for health system failures
47 minutes
-
Bank of Ghana exposure to government debt raises independence concerns – CERPA
50 minutes
-
UBIDS launches maiden Economic and Social Policy Dialogue to tackle youth unemployment
52 minutes