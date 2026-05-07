6 arrested for allegedly impersonating security operatives at Agona Akwakwa

The Agona Swedru District Police Command has arrested six men for allegedly impersonating security operatives after they reportedly stormed a manufacturing company at Agona Akwakwa near Mankrong Nkwanta in the Central Region.

The suspects were arrested on May 6, 2026, following a distress call received by the police at about 12:00 p.m.

According to the police, the suspects arrived at the premises of S.I Jun Manufacturing Company Limited in a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GW 8887-V.

Three of the men were allegedly dressed in Ghana Immigration Service camouflage uniforms, one in a military uniform, while the remaining two wore civilian clothing.

The group reportedly claimed to be National Security operatives and were accused of assaulting and harassing some Chinese nationals at the company.

Police officers who responded to the scene found the vehicle parked at the premises and discovered three Chinese nationals identified as Man Guan, Chin Min and Ma Kaixiang handcuffed.

The suspects were immediately arrested and identified as Agyemang Benjamin, 32; Mahama Iddrisu Dawuda Seidu, 48; Ofori Isaac, 35; Adom Bills, 32; Hayford Boafo, 47; and Ato Mchenry, 48.

The suspects are currently in police custody at the Agona Swedru District Police Headquarters assisting with investigations.

Police said the Military Police, Ghana Immigration Service and National Security have been contacted to verify the identities of the suspects and determine whether they have any links to the security agencies. The case remains under investigation.

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