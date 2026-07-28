Ablakwa announces GH¢5,500 support package for South Africa evacuees

The government has announced a GH¢5,500 support package for Ghanaian evacuees returning from South Africa as part of efforts to facilitate their reintegration into society.

The package includes a GH¢5,000 reintegration grant, a GH¢500 travel and transport allowance, relief items from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and free registration under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Addressing a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Accra, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the support was designed to help the returnees rebuild their lives after returning under difficult circumstances.

The minister said the ministry would provide a comprehensive account of the evacuation exercise after its completion, adding that corporate organisations and philanthropists, including business mogul Ibrahim Mahama, contributed to the process alongside government’s efforts.

The two-phase evacuation exercise is expected to bring home nearly 2,000 Ghanaians.

The first phase saw 926 returnees arrive in the country, while the second phase is expected to facilitate the return of about 1,000 more.

Reintegration support

Mr Ablakwa said government was implementing additional reintegration measures, including job opportunities, skills training and entrepreneurship support for the returnees.

He explained that all returnees would be enrolled onto a special national database to connect them with employment opportunities, skills development programmes, entrepreneurship initiatives and start-up support.

A multi-agency Presidential Task Force on Reintegration has also been established, involving the ministries of Employment and Labour Relations, Education, Trade and Industry, Gender and Social Protection, and Local Government to coordinate the process.

The minister said the task force had commenced skills mapping through interviews to assess the professional backgrounds, experiences and aspirations of adult returnees.

He added that about 200 job opportunities had already been secured through partnerships with private sector organisations.

Engineers and Planners Limited has committed 100 positions, while Telecel Ghana, AirtelTigo and other companies have also offered employment opportunities.

“Government believes strongly that no Ghanaian returning home under distressing circumstances should feel abandoned or excluded from national support systems,” Mr Ablakwa stated.

To provide psychosocial support, social workers will conduct follow-up visits with the returnees for six months, while a dedicated helpline has been established to assist them.

Government will also launch a public awareness campaign to reduce stigma against returnees.

The minister further disclosed that a register of claims was being established to support legal and diplomatic efforts aimed at seeking compensation for returnees who lost businesses and property during xenophobic attacks.

He added that telecommunications companies AirtelTigo and Telecel provided SIM registration services, voice and data packages for all returnees.

Petition to African Union

Mr Ablakwa said government had petitioned the African Union (AU) to urgently address recurring xenophobic attacks targeting Ghanaian and other African nationals in South Africa.

He said the petition highlighted issues including loss of lives, attacks on African migrants, destruction of businesses and threats to continental unity and integration.

“Ghana believes that the best way to address this matter is not to look away and pretend nothing serious is happening, but to bring it into the open and have an honest discussion on this concern and how best to address it,” he said.

Although the Eighth AU Mid-Year Coordination Meeting was postponed, the minister said Ghana had maintained its petition and secured the endorsement of ECOWAS Heads of State to pursue the matter at the next AU meeting.

Mr Ablakwa stressed that the petition was not intended to target South Africa but rather to promote a collective continental response to protect the rights and dignity of African citizens.

He added that the AU Commission Chairperson had reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment during a recent meeting with President John Dramani Mahama and disclosed that engagements had been held with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola on the issue.

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