Adamus Resources Ltd sets record straigh on illegal mining allegations

Adamus Resources Limited has taken note of recent attempts by regulatory authorities to portray the Company as being engaged in illegal mining. The Company considers it necessary, in the interest of transparency and fairness, to present its position and clarify the facts.

Adamus is a duly licensed, indigenous Ghanaian mining company operating under valid leases and permits granted in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Ghana. The Company remains fully compliant with its regulatory obligations and continues to operate within the framework of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

What the Company has faced, however, is a sustained and complex challenge posed by illegal mining activities within its concessions at Akango, Salman, Nkroful, and surrounding areas. These activities have been persistent, organised and, in several instances, have raised serious safety and security concerns.

In response, Adamus has consistently documented these illegal operations and reported them through official channels, engaging relevant state institutions and seeking lawful intervention to protect its concessions. These actions were undertaken as part of the Company’s responsibility to safeguard its legally acquired assets and uphold regulatory compliance.

Interventions by security agencies led to the identification of illegal mining sites and the arrest of individuals involved. During these operations, there were reported instances of resistance on site, reflecting the complexity and coordination surrounding these illegal activities.

Adamus also recalls that several excavators and equipment used in illegal mining were identified and seized. These matters were duly brought to the attention of the relevant authorities.

It is, therefore, a matter of concern that the ownership and control of such equipment have not been conclusively established, despite the availability of information that could support such investigations.

The Company further notes that it has, on multiple occasions, been approached by individuals seeking access to portions of its concessions for activities described as “community” or “small-scale” mining, which were not consistent with the law or with the Company’s legal mandate. Adamus declined such requests and maintained its commitment to lawful operations.

It is against this background that the current allegations must be viewed. A regulated mining company operating under valid leases, subject to continuous oversight, cannot reasonably be expected to engage in illegal mining within its own concessions. The Company’s consistent refusal to accommodate unlawful activities has inevitably placed it at odds with certain interests.

LEGAL CONTEXT AND DUE PROCESS

The Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) provides a clear and structured legal framework governing the grant, suspension and cancellation of mineral rights. In particular, Section 68 of the Act outlines the conditions and procedures under which a mineral right may be suspended or cancelled, requiring due process, justification and adherence to established legal standards.

Additionally, Section 5 of the Act underscores that the exercise of powers relating to mineral rights must be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the law, including transparency and accountability in decision-making, more so when such leases have been duly ratified by the Parliament of Ghana.

The Company is concerned that, in the present circumstances, these clearly defined legal safeguards appear to have been disregarded. Any action affecting a mining lease must follow the due process prescribed by law, including the provision of reasons, opportunity for response and adherence to statutory procedures. A departure from these requirements raises serious questions about regulatory certainty and the rule of law.

IMPACT ON INDIGENOUS PARTICIPATION AND CAPITAL MARKETS

Adamus Resources Limited is proud to be an indigenous Ghanaian company, and notably one of the very few mining companies at its level led by a woman. This represents a significant milestone in an industry where female leadership at this level remains rare.

Therefore, the treatment of a locally owned company of this nature sends an important signal to the broader business and investment community. Indigenous mining companies already face considerable challenges in accessing capital, particularly from both domestic and international capital markets. Investor confidence is closely tied to perceptions of regulatory fairness, stability and respect for legal processes.

Where a compliant, locally owned mining company is perceived to be treated in a manner that does not align with established legal procedures, it risks undermining confidence in the sector. This, in turn, could have broader implications for Ghanaian companies' ability to attract funding, scale operations, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

COMMITMENT TO TRANSPARENCY

Adamus confirms that it is in possession of extensive documentary material, including photographs, video footage and audio records relating to illegal mining activities within its concessions. These materials have been gathered responsibly and will be made available to the appropriate authorities or any credible investigative body as required.

The Company also categorically refutes allegations that it facilitated the bail of any individuals arrested in connection with illegal mining. Available official records clearly indicate that no such connection exists.

CONCLUSION

Adamus Resources Limited remains committed to operating within the law and to supporting all lawful efforts to combat illegal mining. The Company reiterates its readiness to cooperate with any credible and transparent process aimed at establishing the facts.

The issues at hand must be addressed on the basis of fairness, due process and respect for the legal framework governing the mining sector. Ensuring this is not only critical for the Company, but also for the integrity of Ghana’s mining industry and the confidence of current and future investors.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.